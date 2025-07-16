Hucknall pervert downloaded child sex abuse images and wrote ‘paedo dad’ story

A Hucknall pervert who downloaded sick child sex abuse images featuring six-month-old children also wrote a troubling story about a "paedo dad" and his daughter, a court has heard.

Hugo Bozzini was present with his then partner when police raided his home and seized his devices in March 2022, said prosecutor Dawn Pritchard.

The ages of the children in the material ranged from three to 15, with the majority under 12, but children as young as six months were also featured.

Some of the "very large number of images" included scenes of bondage and the blindfolding of children.

"The defendant created a story that is quite troubling, in my submission, about a girl from the age of five, with a name, who develops a relationship with her father," said Ms Pritchard.

"It becomes more graphic as it goes along.

"There are references to "paedo dad" and "Lolita" - all those sorts of terms which are often to be found in cases of this nature."

Bozzini, who has one caution for class A drugs recovered when he was arrested, made no comment at his interview, but offered guilty pleas at the first opportunity.

In total, 545 category A indecent images of children, 424 category B images, and 522 category C images, along with 42 extreme and two prohibited images, were discovered.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Bozzini, now 28, was in "difficult circumstances" at the time, but has undertaken work to address the factors which led to his offending.

He has a new job, a new relationship, and is volunteering in the community, said Steve Williams, mitigating.

"Perhaps most importantly he recognises now the harm that is caused rather than these being images and videos without a story behind them," he said.

"He is genuinely remorseful. It has taken three years to come to court. He is now, very much, a different person.”

Bozzini, of the High Street, Hucknall, admitted three counts of making indecent photographs, one count of possessing prohibited images, and one of possessing extreme pornography.

On Monday, Judge Michael Auty KC sentenced him to 18 months, suspended for two years, with 180 hours of unpaid work, ten rehabilitation days, and a 26-day programme. He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register and a sexual harm prevention order was imposed.