Hucknall pervert guilty over disgusting sexual photos of children and bid to engage in sex activity with a child

Andrew Kesteven, 35, of Bodill Gardens, also pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornography of sexual acts between humans and animals, namely a dog.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard that between November 23, 2020 and February 25, 2021, Kesteven intentionally attempted to communicate with a person aged under 16 whom he did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, in a sexual manner, namely sending messages and photographs of a sexual nature.

During the same time frame, Kesteven also admitted attempting to incite a young girl to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature.

Andrew Kesteven pleaded guilty to a string of sexual offences against children. Photo: Google

He further admitted to making 15 category A indecent images of a child, 13 category B indecent images of a child and 76 category C indecent images of a child.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing an extreme pornographic image ‘which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with a live animal, namely a dog, which was grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character’.

Kesteven will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on April 21.

He was also ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone aged under-18 and to surrender, on request, any digital device capable of connecting to the internet and not delete any browsing history or delete or alter in anyway any material, passwords or accounts held on any digital devices.