Hucknall pervert who admitted making child sex photos has sentencing adjourned

A Hucknall man who pleaded guilty to having dozens of sexual images of children and attempting to engage in sexual communication and activity with a minor, has had his sentencing adjourned.

Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:31 am
Andrew Kesteven, 35, of Bodill Gardens, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court last month to intentionally attempted to communicate with a person aged under 16 whom he did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, in a sexual manner, making more than 100 indecent images of a child, attempting to incite a young girl to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature.

He further admitted possessing extreme pornography of sexual acts between humans and animals, namely a dog.

He was due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on April 21 but the case has now been adjourned until July 5.

Kesteven will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court in July

