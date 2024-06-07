Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after an electric bike and power tools were stolen from a shed in Hucknall.

The incident happened at an unknown date before 11.10am on Wednesday, June 5 – when the break-in was discovered.

A shed was broken into at a property on Hazel Meadows and a light blue and black electric bike, jig saw, multi tool, impact driver, drill, nail gun and eight batteries and a charger were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating after and electric bike and tools were stoen from a shed in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Between 4am and 5am on Saturday, May 25, a flat on Chatsworth Drive was entered through an unlocked door, while the owner was asleep and cash was stolen from a wallet by an unknown person.

At 11.31pm on Saturday, June 1 there was a report of a male at the back of the Co-op store on Watnall Road attempting to break in – a man was detained and arrested.

At 3.18am on Saturday, June 1, a red Honda Shadow motorbike was stolen from the front of a property in Spruce Grove, but was later found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 12.56pm on Wednesday, May 29, a Bin Booster (a metal bar that pushes down to compact the contents of a bin) was stolen from the back of a property on Burberry Avenue by two males in a white van.

At 2.10pm on Monday, June 3 June, a wallet, containing cash and bank cards, was stolen from an unlocked Toyota pick-up truck in Wigwam Court by two males who left in a white Ford transit van – both men were white, one 6ft, clean shaven, nearly bald, of stocky build, wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts and black boots, the other 5ft 7in, clean shaven, short dark hair, of slim build, in a grey or navy t-shirt, grey shorts and black trainers.

Around 2.36pm on Thursday, May 30, a purse was dropped outside Pepper’s stores on Watnall Road and was handed in by a male but £75 was missing.

Between 1.10pm on Tuesday, June 4 and 9.20am on Wednesday, June 5, an Apple iPad Air 36Gb in a Ztotop case was stolen from the first year class room at the Flying High Academy on Shepherd Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 5.46pm on Wednesday, June 5, there was a report of around ten 14 and 15-year-old girls and boys running around inside the McDonald’s on Ashgate Road, intimidating customers, making a lot of noise and throwing water around in the toilets before scattering in all directions as the police arrived.

At 6.51pm on Friday, May 31, there was a report of a group of youths smoking cannabis inside a block of flats on Goodall Crescent.

At 4.04pm on Sunday, June 2, group of four males – all in dark tracksuits, no helmets and two of them wearing balaclavas – were taking turns to ride an Orange Vespa scooter on the footpaths and areas where children were playing at the Beardall Street end of Titchfield Park.

At 7.58pm on Tuesday, June 4, a large group of teenagers, all aged between 13 and 16, kept running into the Arc Cinema on High Street, shouting and being verbally abusive to staff.