Hucknall police appeal for witnesses after theft and damage at tram stops

At Hucknall tram stop, silver and grey Batavus ladies’ pushbike and a 16-inch child’s bike, that were chained together, were stolen between 11am and 6pm on Saturday, September 3 September.

Meanwhile, at Butlers Hill Tram Stop, also on September 3, the tram card validator was damaged sometime before 12.15pm.

Police are also appealing for help with other incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour, all in Hucknall.

Overnight between Monday, September 5 and Tuesday, September 6, a Fiat Doblo on Claremont Avenue was entered and a wallet was stolen – bank cards in the wallet were later used by the thief.

At about 8.45am on Friday, September 2, two males in a white transit van with Biffa printed on the back, broke down a side fence to a property in Park Drive and stole10 metres of marine boat chain.

Sometime before 9am on Friday, September 2, garden ornaments and solar lights were stolen from a property on Green Close.

At 12.15am on Wednesday, August 31, three vehicles parked on Meteor Road were scratched along the side by a male person walking past them.

In the early hours of Thursday, September 1 September, the front door of a house in Buckingham Drive was damaged, possibly by two hooded males seen running away.

Between 8am and 9.30am on Sunday, September 4, the wing mirror was knocked off a Ford Transit parked on Ruffs Drive.

At 5.55pm on Tuesday, September 6 September, an unknown male rode a motorcycle over the front lawn of a house in Kenbrook Road, causing considerable damage to the lawn.

At 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 7, at Titchfield Park, a motorbike was being ridden round the park by two males whilst children were still playing.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, or have CCTV footage that may be of help, please e-mail the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]