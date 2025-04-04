Hucknall police appeal to find kids who threw bags of dog poo in town shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses to help identify three male teenagers who threw bags of dog poo in a shop on High Street.

The incident happened at 6.19pm on Friday, March 28 at the Top Drinks shop.

Three white males, all aged 14 or 15 years-old, were throwing things at the shop, before entering with an empty pushchair and then throwing bags of dog excrement inside.

One of the trio was in a white jumper and another in a red shirt.

Police are appealing for the public's to find those responsible. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Police are also appealing for help with other recently-reported incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

Between 11am and 4pm on Wednesday, March 26, in St Marys Way, the door handles on both the front and back doors of a property were damaged and the doors can now no longer be opened.

At 1.30pm on Wednesday, April 2 two leather settees were stolen from an alleyway at Chatsworth Court on Chatsworth Drive.

At 5.41pm on Friday, March 28, there was a report of a female in her mid-20s, scruffy looking with tied-up blonde hair, banging on a window of a property on Broomhill Road with a stone or brick – she was with three young males, all aged around 14 to 16 years-old.

At 5.26pm on Friday, March 28, there was a report of scrambler bikes being ridden down the alleyway at the side of a bungalow on Polperro Way – this happens mostly at the weekends and the bikes come from the direction of Eastwood Crescent.

At 7.45pm on Saturday, March 29, around 15 teenagers, both male and female, were climbing scaffolding on High Street and getting on to the roof of a Greggs delivery van .

At 3.05pm on Sunday, March 30, three males kicked the door of a property on Derbyshire Lane, leaving a mark but no damage – one was wearing a blue hoodie and blue joggers, the second in a black hoodie and pink joggers and the third a black hoodie and black joggers.

At 7.20pm on Tuesday, April 1, four youngsters aged 10 to12 years-old were causing trouble at the Tesco store on Ashgate Road, including running off with a wheelchair and dumping it in the car park.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected] or call 101.