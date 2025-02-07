Hucknall police appeal to find man caught taking drugs in McDonald's toilet

Police are appealing for information to track down a man who was injecting himself with drugs in the toilets at the McDonald’s restaurant in Hucknall.

The incident happened at at 6.34am on Thursday, January 30 at the site on Ashgate Road.

The man had been there since 2am and had reportedly been scaring staff and refusing to leave when asked.

He was then later discovered in the toilets injecting drugs.

Police are investigating after a man was caught using drugs in the toilet at McDonald's in Hucknall. Photo: Google

He is described as a 6ft white male in his 40s with a beard, and large bald patch at back of his head and was wearing black clothing with a red t-shirt.

In a separate incident at the same restaurant, at 5.54pm on Tuesday, February 4, a group of around 10 youngsters, all aged around 11 years-old or a bit older, were throwing a mix of glass and plastic bottles at the windows of the restaurant and threw stones at staff who asked them to leave.

Police are also appealing for the public’s help on other incidents of burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

Between 10.30pm on Friday, January 31 and 10am on Saturday, February 1, a small four-foot fence panel was stolen from the back of a property on Pine Grove.

Between 4.30pm and 5.20pm on Sunday, February 2, a green pushbike was stolen from outside the Red Lion pub on High Street.

Between 3.20pm and 10.20pm on Wednesday, February 5, a black scooter with red markings was stolen from the Titchfield Park playground on Morven Avenue while its 15-year-old owner was on the park with two other males.

At 4.34pm on Thursday, January 30, two motocross bikes, ridden by teenagers wearing balaclavas, were speeding long Edward Close towards Christchurch Road and riding on the walkways around Auckland Road.

At 3.41pm on Sunday, Februay 2, there was a report of three youths, all aged between 10 and 12 years-old, jumping over gardens, being a nuisance and refusing to leave when asked.

They were all wearing sportswear, one in a blue Nike tracksuit, a second in a white hooded top and one was on a pushbike.

At 4.29pm on Sunday, February 2, there was a report of at least two off-road bikes being ridden around Dorey Way.

At 10.44pm on Monday, February 3, there was a report of cars racing along Central Avenue at all hours.

At 4.48pm on Wednesday, February 5, there was a report of three males and a female, all aged approximately 15 years-old, messing about with traffic management equipment at a road junction on Watnall Road.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents, please email the Ashfield Police at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.