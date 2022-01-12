Hucknall police crackdown on car crime continues as untaxed vehicle is seized

Police in Hucknall are continuing to take a tough approach on any cars they find that are not legally allowed on the roads.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 2:14 pm

Officers were called to Leadale Avenue in the town by a member of public, who said a vehicle was parked blocking the pavement.

On arrival, checks were run on the car in question and officers the found it had no tax so it was promptly seized.

Police seized the vehicle after finding it had no tax