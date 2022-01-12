Hucknall police crackdown on car crime continues as untaxed vehicle is seized
Police in Hucknall are continuing to take a tough approach on any cars they find that are not legally allowed on the roads.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 2:14 pm
Officers were called to Leadale Avenue in the town by a member of public, who said a vehicle was parked blocking the pavement.
On arrival, checks were run on the car in question and officers the found it had no tax so it was promptly seized.
