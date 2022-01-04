Hucknall police cracking down on bad driving in first 'Fatal 4' operation of the new year
Members of the Hucknall Neighbourhood Police Team have been targeting bad drivers again in their first ‘Fatal 4’ operation of 2022.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 10:44 am
Officer were active on Moor Road, Papplewick Lane and Waterloo Road in the town, focusing on the main contributing factors of road accidents – speeding, diving whilst using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and driving whilst under the influence of drink and/or drugs.
Whilst the majority of drivers stuck to the speed limit on the day, a number of tickets were handed out, including to one doing 46mph in a 30mph zone.
Ashfield Police said: “Should you wish to have your say on where you would like to see the team next time, please email us at [email protected] or send us a message on our Facebook page here.”