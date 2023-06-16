News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Hucknall: Police hunting axe-wielding man who smashed Hucknall house window

Police are appealing for information to find a man who smashed a Hucknall house window with an axe.
By John Smith
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST

The incident happened at a property on Minerva Close on Sunday, June 11, at 12.50pm.

The man got out of a BMW car armed with an axed and smashed the kitchen window of the property before driving away.

Read More
Illegal HMO discovered in Hucknall
Police are searching for a man who smashed a Hucknall house window with an axePolice are searching for a man who smashed a Hucknall house window with an axe
Police are searching for a man who smashed a Hucknall house window with an axe
Most Popular

Police are also appealing for help with numerous other incidents of burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

A house on George Street was entered via a bathroom window, sometime between June 3 and 12. Car keys were taken and used to steal an Audi A5 car parked in a communal car park.

A white Alpha Romeo Giulia was stolen from a driveway on Dukes Court between 7pm on Sunday, June 4, and 8.15pm Friday, June 9.

On June 9, at about 11.20pm, a black Carerra push bike on Wigwam Lane was stolen by three youths in dark clothing.

A white Mini Countryman was stolen from George Street between Saturday, June 10, and Monday, June 12.

On June 11, at 7.40pm, a group of youths were seen riding a moped close to other people in Titchfield Park

A shed on Brickyard Drive was entered and property removed and left outside on June 11, at about 8pm. It is not known if anything was stolen.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to email Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.