The incident happened at a property on Minerva Close on Sunday, June 11, at 12.50pm.

The man got out of a BMW car armed with an axed and smashed the kitchen window of the property before driving away.

Police are searching for a man who smashed a Hucknall house window with an axe

Police are also appealing for help with numerous other incidents of burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

A house on George Street was entered via a bathroom window, sometime between June 3 and 12. Car keys were taken and used to steal an Audi A5 car parked in a communal car park.

A white Alpha Romeo Giulia was stolen from a driveway on Dukes Court between 7pm on Sunday, June 4, and 8.15pm Friday, June 9.

On June 9, at about 11.20pm, a black Carerra push bike on Wigwam Lane was stolen by three youths in dark clothing.

A white Mini Countryman was stolen from George Street between Saturday, June 10, and Monday, June 12.

On June 11, at 7.40pm, a group of youths were seen riding a moped close to other people in Titchfield Park

A shed on Brickyard Drive was entered and property removed and left outside on June 11, at about 8pm. It is not known if anything was stolen.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to email Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team at [email protected]

