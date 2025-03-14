Hucknall police hunting bogus DPD workers who stole valuable parcels from depot

Police are appealng for information to find a group of men who posed as parcel company workers to steal from a depot.

The incident happened at 5.09pm on Wednesday, March 12 at the DPD depot site on Blenheim Park Road between Hucknall and Bulwell.

A van with three males inside tail-gated another vehicle to gain entry to the site.

They pulled up and a male got out and entered the depot via a side door and opened a door to let the other two into the building.

Police are searching for three men who posed as DPD workers to steal parcels from the company depot. Photo: Google

All three we dressed in DPD uniforms but none were DPD employees.

They loaded around 50 small high value packages into their van and drove off.

The thieves were white males, two quite skinny and the other of a larger build.

Police are also asking the public for help and information with other recently-reported incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

At some time before 2.30pm on Tuesday, March 11,ground floor flat on Annesley Road was ransacked and a 50in Hitachi TV stolen.

Between 11.55am and 12noon on Thursday, March 6, a white and grey enclosed Isa Williams horsebox with a brownish ramp was stolen from an address on Clumber Street – CCTV shows it being hooked up a white Ford Transit van before being towed away.

At 1.27am on Saturday, March 8, two people jumped out of a taxi on Watnall Road and ran off without paying – one was a white male, approximately 25 years-old, quite fat and with blonde hair, the other a female named Jade – they had been collected from the Half Moon pub had and asked to be taken to Lovesey Avenue.

Overnight between Monday, March 3 and Tuesday, March 4, two tyres were slashed on a grey Honda Civic parked on Chatsworth Drive.

At 8.10pm on Friday, March 7, the front door of a house on Ogle Street was kicked and damaged.

At 3.52pm on Tuesday, March 11, a boy aged 10-12 years-old, kicked and damaged the door of property on Glendon Drive.

Around 9.30pm on Tuesday, March 11, a window was smashed at a property on Chatsworth Avenue.

At 2.18pm on Friday, March 7, two young males, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, were seen on the roof of the Post Office on High Street and trying the windows on the roof of the sorting office.

At 3.30pm on Friday, March 7 two male pupils aged 11 or 12 years-old, from Holgate Academy, ran down a driveway and kicked the front door of a house on Rockwood Crescent.

At 6.11pm on Saturday, March 8, there was a report of four youths in black clothing throwing items off the leisure centre roof on Linby Road.

Between 2.30pm and 5.11pm on Saturday, March 8, there was report of three off-road bikes being ridden around Dorey Way.

Between 9.30am and 12.55pm on Sunday, March 9, the was a report of three motorbikes being ridden dangerously around ITP Aero site on Watnall Road.

At 4.52pm on Monday, March 10, a white male, 12 years-old, 5ft 3in, of slim build with blond curly hair and wearing a puffer jacket, booted the door of a house on Rockwood Crescent very hard.

At 4.44pm on Tuesday, March 11, a group of five males, all aged between 11 and 16 years-old, mainly wearing dark clothing, three on bikes two on foot, were throwing objects at passing cars on High Street.

At 3.24pm on Wednesday, March 12 in Chatsworth Drive there was a report of four males in drink in the communal area of a block of flats who were very abusive to a female who returned to flats with her young daughter and one then used the empty pram to ram into a door causing it to open.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected] or call 101.