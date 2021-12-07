Hucknall police in week-long crackdown on road crime codenamed Operation Virgo

Operation Virgo which is a week-long multi agency approach to disrupt road crime, including tackling the police’s Fatal 4 offences of drink/drug driving, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt and speeding.

Posting on it Facebook page, Ashfield Police revealed that on the operation’s first day, officers seized four vehicles for having no tax or insurance.

The post continued: “Not only that but one of the vehicle was linked to the supply of class A drugs within our area.

A number of vehicles have been seized by Hucknall Police as part of Operation Virgo

"Organised criminals are reliant on our road networks to conduct their business.

"If anyone has any information regarding FATAL 4 or vehicle offences then please don’t hesitate to contact us at [email protected] or [email protected]