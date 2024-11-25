Hucknall: Police investigating after man seen brandishing machetes near school

Detectives are investigating and appealing for witnesses and information after a man was spotted carrying two machetes during an incident in Hucknall.

Extensive inquiries are being carried out to identify the man who was seen in Nabbs Lane around 3.20pm on Friday, November 22.

The incident occured at the same time children were heading home from nearby Holgate Academy, causing a wealth of concerned posts from parents and residents on social media, many of whom were criticial of the school for continuing to allow pupils to leave and go out on to the streets close to where the man was.

Detectives are continuing to trawl through CCTV footage as they seek to identify the individual they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Chief Inspector Chris Sutcliffe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While we believe this was an isolated incident, we are treating it seriously and doing everything we possibly can to identify and apprehend those involved.

“Officers would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage of what happened.

“While we are continuing with our inquiries, we have increased our police presence in the area and have liaised with a nearby school to provide reassurance to the community.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 454 of 22 November 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A spokesperson for Diverse Academies Trust, which Holgate is part of, said: "The incident occurred outside of school hours on Friday and did not relate to the academy.”