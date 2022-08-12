At 7.30pm on Sunday, August 7, an attempt was made to break into the store on High Street by kicking open a door at the top of a fire escape.

The incident left the door slightly damaged and footprints were seen on it.

The incident is one of a number of incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported to police in the past week.

Police are appealing for information after an attempted break-in at the Hucknall B&M store. Photo: Google

Between 10pm on Monday, August 8 and 8am Tuesday, August 9, a green Harley Davidson motor bike was stolen from an address on Bentinck Street in Hucknall and was later found damaged in Mill Lake.

At around 4.50pm on Friday, August 5 August on Cherry Avenue in Hucknall, an iPhone left under a parked car was stolen by a white female aged 30 to 35 years-old with blonde hair in a pony tail and tattoos on her right arm.

She was wearing a black top and black shorts and was accompanied by a boy and girl both aged around four to five years-old.

Around 5.20pm on Sunday, August 7 a blue and white Carrera mountain bike was stolen from outside the Co-op store on Watnall Road on Hucknall.

Between 8pm on Tuesday, August 9 and 10am on Wednesday, August 10, the curtain was cut on a lorry parked in a laybay on Mansfield Road in Annesley, between the M1 and Newstead Village, and four pallets of cosmetics were stolen.

Around 9pm on Thursday, August 4, a group of children smashed a window in a rear door of a vacant property on in Albert Street in Hucknall

Around 8.30pm on Saturday, August 6, August at the Co-op Welcome Store on Watnall Road in Hucknall, a blue Ford Ka was scratched by children wielding a large branch

Between 1pm on Saturday, August 6 and 10am on Tuesday, August, damage was caused to the front door of the barbers shop in Forrest Road in Annesley Woodhouse.

At various times on Saturday, August 6, a small off-road bike was being ridden around on Linby Road in Hucknall by a white blond-haired male of slim build wearing a T-shirt.

Around 9pm on Monday, August 8, about 10 youths with four mini-motos and scooters were causing a general nuisance at Titchfield Park in Hucknall, riding around near the cafe and skate park.

If you have any information relating to any of these incidents or have CCTV footage that may be of help, please email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]