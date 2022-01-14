Hucknall police need your help with incidents of theft, burglary and criminal damage

A Swastika was drawn on the box in the internal electric cupboard at Lawrence Court on Goodall Crescent, sometime before Monday, January 10.

Also on Goodall Close, this time at Wordsworth Court, someone used a lighter to burn some words into the ceiling of a stairwell at some time before Friday, January 7.

Between 8pm on Friday, January 7 and 6am on Saturday, January 8, the windscreen of a black Nissan Qashqai, parked at an address on Windmill Close, was smashed.

Can you help police with any of these Hucknall incidents?

Around 8.30pm on Monday, January 10, four males were seen smashing garden ornaments at the rear of the chiropractic surgery on Portland Road.At 4.25am on Monday, January 3, a garden shed was entered at a property on Bolsover Street and some items were stolen which were then dumped in the holding area for bins.

At about 8.30pm on Friday, January 7, a blue Ford Focus was stolen from outside a Kebab shop on High Street.

On Thursday, January 6, at around 3.20pm, the number plates were stolen from a white Vauxhall Combo on Byron Street.

On Buckingham Avenue, at around 1.30pm on Thursday, January 6, a white Mercedes Vito van was entered whilst parked at a job in progress and a drill, drill set, planer, grinder and a multi tool were all stolen.

Some time between January 11 and 12, a plastic garden chair was stolen from the side of a house in Hankin Street.

If you have any information relating to any of these incidents, noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident or have CCTV footage that may be of help, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]