Hucknall police seize another untaxed and uninsured car in the town
Police in Hucknall have removed another illegal vehicle from the town’s streets as part of an ongoing crackdown on vehicle crime.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 11:34 am
While on patrol in Arden Close, PCSO’s from the Hucknall beat team at Ashfield Police came across the car which checks revealed had no tax, have no registered keeper and was uninsured.
As a result, the the vehicle was subsequently seized.
