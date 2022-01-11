Hucknall police seize car after driver had no tax or insurance
The new year got off to a bad start for one Hucknall motorist after police seized their car.
Officers came across a vehicle on Lovesey Avenue that was found to have no tax or insurance.
With the car illegal to drive, police seized it and took it away and again warned other motorists to ensure they have all the correct documents and requirements in place before heading out on to the roads.
Officers are also holding a drop-in clinic in Hucknall town centre on Wednesday, January 19 between 10am and 1pm.
Posting on the Ashfield Police Facebook page, Hucknall officers said: “Please feel free to come and say hello to the team and let us know about any issues you would like us to know about.”