Officers came across a vehicle on Lovesey Avenue that was found to have no tax or insurance.

With the car illegal to drive, police seized it and took it away and again warned other motorists to ensure they have all the correct documents and requirements in place before heading out on to the roads.

Police seized this car in Hucknall after finding the driver had no tax or insurance

Officers are also holding a drop-in clinic in Hucknall town centre on Wednesday, January 19 between 10am and 1pm.