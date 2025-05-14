Hucknall police seize e-scooter after rider 'goaded' officers responding to ASB report

By John Smith

Published 14th May 2025, 14:10 BST
Hucknall police have seized an e-scooter after responding to reports of riders acting in an anti social manner on High Street.

PCs Darren Marshall and Liam Taylor were in the vicinity dealing with an unrelated matter when they were alerted by members of the public about a rider causing a nuisance and riding in an anti-social manner.

PC Marshall said: “The young rider in question thought it would be funny to goad officers but he wasn't prepared for our pincer movement and we were able to take possession of the scooter.

"Needless to say he wasn't laughing as we seized the item and left with the scooter in the back of our car"

PC Darren Marshall with the e-scooter seized in Hucknall. Photo: Ashfield Police Facebookplaceholder image
PC Darren Marshall with the e-scooter seized in Hucknall. Photo: Ashfield Police Facebook

“Unless you have insurance to ride an e-Scooter or other vehicles, such as Surron bikes, in a public place, then you are breaking the law and it will be taken off you.

"There have been many nasty incidents throughout Nottinghamshire and Hucknall and am sure everyone reading this has either been party to, or witnessed a close call involving an e-scooter and other cars or members of the public going about their daily business.”

