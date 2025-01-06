Hucknall primary school targeted twice by youths and vandals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a Hucknall primary school was targeted twice by yobs over the Christmas break.

At 5.53pm on Monday, December 30 around five youths were seen climbing over the fence into the school grounds at Edgewood Primary School on Edward Close off Edgewood Drive, some of whom then proceeded to climb onto the school roof.

And some time between 4pm on Tuesday, December 31and 11.43am on Wednesday, January 1, the glass in an external door to the school dining area was smashed but remained in place.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about these and other incidents of burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour recently reported in Hucknall.

Edgewood Primary School was targeted twice over the Christmas break. Photo: Other

Overnight between Sunday, December 29 and Monday, December 30, a property on George Street was broken into and a wallet containing bank cards, drivers licence and ID cards was stolen along with two mobile phones and an X-Box.

The same night, the window to another property on George Street was forced open but no attempt was made to enter.

At 9.20pm on Wednesday, January 1, a white Audi A3 three-door saloon car parked on Newstead Terrace, was broken into by a male and a female.

At 11.18am on Friday, December 27, a quad bike was unloaded from a van in the Titchfield Court car park on Orchard Street by two adults and it was then ridden at speed around the car park area by a male teenager.

At 2.35pm on Friday , December 27, four or five youngsters, all aged around 14 years-old December in were hanging around a garage area on Maori Avenue and setting a small fire.

At 10.11am on Sunday, December 29, at least two off-road bikes were reported being ridden on footpaths and bridleways on Dorey Way.

At 7.34pm on Monday, December 30, flashing lights were seen in the disused former Seven Stars pub on West Street.

Three youths, all aged 14 or 15 years-old, were inside the building and one had a metal pole he was using to smash things up.

One was 5ft 9in with short brown hair, wearing a grey sweater, while a second was 5ft 8in with dark brown hair and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected] or call 101.