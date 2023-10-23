Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ashfield neighbourhood team secured a closure order for the house after receiving a string of complaints from residents over the past year.

A detailed dossier of evidence was submitted to Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and a full closure order for the address – on Ruffs Drive – was authorised on October 18.

Reported issues concerning the property’s occupants included anti-social behaviour, motoring offences, verbal abuse, safeguarding concerns, threatening behaviour, criminal damage and reports of off-road bikes being ridden erratically.

Working alongside Ashfield Council, we were able to secure the order following the volume of complaints about the adults and children living at the semi-detached property.

It was granted for a period of three months under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The terms of the order prevent anyone from entering or living in the property.

If anyone is found to be in the property, they are liable to be arrested.

Any breach of the order carries a potential prison sentence of six months and/or a fine of up to £5,000.

PC Sandeep Mann, of Ashfield Police, said: “There’s been a lot of problems concerning this address over the past year.

"There are many young families and elderly residents who live on Ruffs Drive and so it was important we worked in partnership with the council to secure the closure order.

“It’s fair to say the local community were pleased to see us arriving to shut the property down. As we were boarding it up, many residents started cheering.”

Insp Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, added: “This represents the force taking a stance against those whose actions have impacted heavily on the surrounding community.

“We do not take this action lightly, but we do place the needs of the community over the issues caused by a few who do not heed our advice and support.

“We will continue to work with our partners to take action over properties which are causing problems in our neighbourhoods.”

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Ashfield Council deputy leader, said: "This case shows the benefits of partnership working between the community, council and the police.