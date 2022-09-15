The property, on St Mary’s Way in George Street, has been linked to high levels of crime, anti-social behaviour and drug activity over the past few months.

The order, obtained under section 76 and 77 of the ASB, Crime and Policing Act 2014, prevents anyone from accessing the property including the occupiers for a period of three months.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, the council’s community protection team, the police and the local community worked together to provide the evidential base for the order.

Coun John Wilmott with community protection team officers outside the boarded-up property.

Coun Wilmott said: “Over the past few months, we’ve really stepped up patrols on St Mary’s Way, George Street and other local roads.

"This property was identified as a crime catalyst and, put simply, it was causing misery for local people.

"I have held numerous meetings with the police and officers from the council and this is a hugely positive result.

"I know for a fact, that residents will be breathing a huge sigh of relief.

"I am passionate about making Hucknall communities safer places live.

"This action is just the start and we’re looking at CCTV and will be continuing police and community protection officer presence to reassure residents.”

Antonio Taylor, community safety manager at the council, added: “This is a great result.

"Closing the property will provide respite to local residents around the George Street area.