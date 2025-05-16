Hucknall raiders smash through conservatory to steal Nintendo console, Rolex watch and wallet from home

Police are appealing for information to track down burglars who raided a home on Jenny Burton Way in Hucknall.

The incident happened some time before 11.08am on Thursday, May 8.

The raiders smashed through a conservatory door to gain entry and then stole a Nintendo games console, a green Rolex watch (model no. 126300) and a dark brown River Island folding wallet containing cash, bank cards and two driving licences.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information on this and other incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage reported in Hucknall.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was burgled on Jenny Burton Way. Photo: Google

At 6.35am on Wednesday, May 14 a Ring door bell showed a black male, with dreadlocks, black coat and green checked trousers, looking in a front window of a property on Beardall Street, then sat on the driveway before taking a bin down an alleyway to the back of the property in what is thought to be an attempted break-in

At 8.57pm on Friday, May 9, there was a report of a white male, aged around 15 years-old, wearing a black balaclava and black jacket, ripping a battery from an electric bike in the cycle locker at Hucknall tram stop on Ashgate Road, before boarding a tram for Nottingham.

At 8.16pm on Monday, May 12, on the corner of Park Avenue and Caddaw Avenue, three young males were riding on e-bikes, doing wheelies in the road and throwing broken CDs on to the road – there were also two females with them.

At 5.05pm on Wednesday, May 14 May, on Heyworth Road, Harrier Business Park, there was a report of people racing around on motorbikes.

At 6.32pm on Wednesday, May 14 at The Ranges on Wighay Road, there was a report of around 15 young people on off-road and electric bikes riding dangerously around people out walking, some with dogs.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should e-mail [email protected]

Alternatively, contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Hucknall officers are also holding beat surgeries in the town on the following dates:

Saturday, May 17: Tesco Express, Annesley Road, 9.30am to 10.30am

Sunday, May 18: Carlingford Road, 10am to 12noon.

Tuesday, May 20: Sainsbury’s Local, Watnall Road, 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Tuesday, May 27, Morrisons Daily, Portland Road, 11am to 12noon.

Thursday, May 29, Morrisons Daily, Portland Road, 7pm.