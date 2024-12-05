Hucknall: Rapist attacked victim at Bestwood Country Park on day he was released from prison

A rapist who brutally attacked a woman on the day he was released from prison has been jailed for nine years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tylor Munslow beat and raped his victim on the same day he was released on licence from HMP Ranby, where he’d been serving a sentence for assault.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the 24-year-old attacked his victim – who was known to him – in a car park at Bestwood Country Park shortly before 11.30pm on September 15 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard a member of the public called 999 after witnessing an ‘obviously distressed’ woman in the car with Munslow.

Tylor Munslow attacked his victim in Bestwood Park on the same day he was released from prison. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The car was driven away moments later but officers soon located it and the victim, who disclosed she had been beaten and raped and Munslow.

The court heard Munslow had been drinking on the day in question and initially denied the victim’s accusations, insisting she had given consent.

The case was heading for trial until Munslow, of no fixed address, changed his pleas on October 8, pleading guilty to rape, assault by penetration and assault occasion actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At his sentencing hearing on December 3, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told Munslow that he accepted he suffered with mental health issues including Schizophrenia – but that his culpability for the offences remained ‘high’.

Judge Rafferty told him: “You were drinking all day and by 8pm you quite clearly were worse for drink.

"But from your perspective and hers, the awful thing is you still knew what you were doing.

“You set out to torture her – because that’s what this case is really about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When she said she didn’t want to have sex with you, you wouldn’t take no for an answer.

"She is never going to recover from what you did, she will never be a whole person again.”

Following the sentencing, DC Gemma Rimmer, who led the investigation, said: “I am full of admiration for this victim who has shown immense courage and dignity.

“Munslow subjected her to a violent and extremely shocking ordeal before refusing to admit what he had done for over a year

“His actions that night were utterly despicable.

“As this case finally comes to an end, I would like to place on record my thanks to the victim who has shown immense bravery throughout this process."