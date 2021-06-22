Hucknall residents to be asked where planned crime team walkabout should visit

And they want the public to help set the route by tell them which areas should be prioritised on the walk, which will be on Sunday, July 19.

Councillors Jim Blagden, Trevor Locke, David Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott (all Ash Ind) are asking for Hucknall folk to suggest locations suffering from high crime in in the town, as well as ask any questions.

They will then submit the questions to Insp Dickson and the local beat officers.

Coun John Wilmott wants to know where you think the crime team walkabout should visit

The team will start in the heart of Hucknall before visiting some of hotspots identified by readers.

Coun Wilmott said, “This is a great opportunity to raise issues with crime and anti-social behaviour on the ground with senior officers.

"Hucknall residents raise issues with councillors like off-road bikes, drug dealing, fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour (ASB) every day.

"We plan to take officers from the town centre to estates like Papplewick Green, the old Rolls Royce estate and the Vaughan Estate.

"If readers would like to suggest any other area we should visit then please get in touch.

According to the latest crime statistics, incidents of ASB are rising in Hucknall.

Drugs offences, possession of weapons and public order offences are also on the rise since 2017.

The ruling Ashfield Independents at the council are leading the campaign for any money raised from the sale of the old Hucknall Police Station to be reinvested in front-line policing.

Coun Waters said: “At the local elections in May, crime was one of the number one issues raised.

"The police do an important job – they just suffer from a lack of resources and the lack of police station in Hucknall is a massive concern.

"The new police and crime commissioner Caroline Henry is currently doing a review of police estates and we are working hard to identify positive, sensible solutions.

"This includes a police drop-in centre at Hucknall Library and a policing hub at Tesco in Hucknall.”