Hucknall shoplifter assaulted Co-op worker as she tried to flee with stolen meat

A Hucknall shoplifter assaulted a Co-op worker who barred the doorway to prevent her leaving with a bag of stolen meat, a court has heard.

Chantelle Wilson dropped the bag and barged past the woman to escape from the Watnall Road store on October 18, last year, said prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw.

She also stole £100 of baby milk from Iceland on July 5, £50 of baby products from Tesco on July 14, £45 of food from Sainsbury’s on November 8, £66 of Christmas wreaths from Home Bargains on November 11, and £76 of chocolate from Pepper Convenience Store, on November 12.

The offences put her in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge for shoplifting imposed in June.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Wilson had been able to fund a drug habit by working but resorted to stealing after she became unemployed.

"She accepts that drug habit can't continue and is now on a Methadone script. She is very motivated to address her drug problem.

"She recognises her current behaviour is only heading her in one direction."

Wilson, aged 36, of Wollaton Street, admitted three thefts, attempted theft and common assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on December 19.

On Thursday she was fined £120 with a £114 surcharge and £75 compensation to the shop worker and £250 to the shops.

She also received a 12-month community order with five rehabilitation days and a six-month drug programme.

The presiding magistrate told her: “The first thing we have done is consider whether to send you to prison.