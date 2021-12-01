Hucknall soft play centre broken into and safe stolen
Heartless thieves have broken into a Hucknall children’s soft play centre and stolen the safe from the venue as well as smashing a window.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 10:14 am
Squiggles Playden on Aerial Way was targeted by raiders on Sunday night (November 28).
On it’s Facebook page, Squiggles posted: “So two scumbags decided to break into Squiggles last night at 8pm, smashing a window and stealing our safe.
"We have CCTV thankfully, hopefully we can get the low lifes.
"Doesn't get much lower than breaking into a children's soft play centre really.”
Anyone with any information that could help catch those responsible should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.
The Dispatch has contacted both the venue and the police for comment.