Squiggles Playden on Aerial Way was targeted by raiders on Sunday night (November 28).

On it’s Facebook page, Squiggles posted: “So two scumbags decided to break into Squiggles last night at 8pm, smashing a window and stealing our safe.

"We have CCTV thankfully, hopefully we can get the low lifes.

Squiggles Playden in Hucknall has been hit by thieves

"Doesn't get much lower than breaking into a children's soft play centre really.”

Anyone with any information that could help catch those responsible should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.