Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a robbery in Hucknall in which a man was stabbed are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the Hucknall area following reports two people brandishing a machete had robbed someone.

The victim was heading along Farleys Lane towards the cut-through to the A611 Hucknall Bypass when he was approached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he was about to head down an alleyway, the man was pushed off an e-bike he was riding and threatened by two people.

The incident happened on Farleys Lane near the cut-through to the bypass. Photo: Google

A struggle then took place, in which the victim – a man in his 30s – sustained slash wounds to his leg and hand.

Neither injury is currently believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

The man’s electric bike and mobile phone were taken during the incident, which happened around 12.50am on July 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have since recovered the stolen bike, although inquiries are still ongoing to track down the people involved.

One is described as white, 5ft 8in, of large build and wearing a grey or blue jacket, the second was white and wearing a black jacket and a black face covering.

DS Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s important anyone who saw what happened, or was in the area at the time gets in contact with us.

“This must’ve been an incredibly scary ordeal for the victim, who was injured as a result and had a number of his belongings taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have since managed to recover the stolen e-bike, but are still in the process of trying to track down the people responsible.

“If anyone has any piece of information that could assist our investigation, however small or insignificant it might seem, they should call the police immediately.

“Likewise, we also want to hear from anyone who has any CCTV footage, or dash-cam footage that could potentially assist us.

“Anyone with any information can report it to the police on 101, quoting incident 31 of 13 July 2024, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”