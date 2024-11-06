A suspect was detained by police after he was seen in possession of a sword in a takeaway restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed officers were deployed to McDonald’s, in Ashgate Road, Hucknall, shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, November 5.

The suspect was challenged outside by officers and subdued by an officer with a Taser.

A police dog was also deployed during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PD Jimmy was deployed to protect the public

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

The sword, which was in a wooden sheath, has been seized.

Inspector Tim Ringer, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We deployed a large number of resources to this location in order to protect the public from harm.

“Thanks to the professionalism of the officers involved, this incident was soon resolved without any significant injures and a dangerous weapon was removed from the streets.”