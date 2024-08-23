Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating after a number of precious items were stolen from a car in Hucknall.

The incident happened overnight between Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 on Airfield Way.

CCTV showed three people trying car doors and from one vehicle, a pair of Tiffany sun glasses, a pair of Gucci sun glasses, a baby’s gold bracelet and a platinum engagement and wedding ring were all stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigatng after precious items were stolen from a car on Airfield Way. Photo: Google

Around 8.30pm on Saturday, August 17 at the Hucknall Cottage Gardens allotments on Priory Road, the lock was taken from a garden gate and the shed broken into – nothing was taken but there was a strong smell of cannabis.

This happened again between 8pm the following night and 6am on Monday, August 19.

Between 5pm on Saturday, August 17 and 9.30am on Sunday, August 18, a shed was broken into at the allotments on Wood Lane and a black and pink Shimano E5000 e-bike was stolen and a box outside the shed searched but nothing taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overnight between Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, a black Kia Sportage car, parked on a driveway in Shepherd Street was entered and the cover removed from the fuse box and some toys and clothes stolen from the boot.

Between 2.30pm Friday, August 16 and 2.30pm on Monday, August 19, a garden on the Hucknall Cottage Gardens site on Wood Lane was broken into by climbing over the front fence and the door framework and brickwork of a shed was damaged, although nothing was taken.

Between 10pm Saturday, August 17 and 1pm on Sunday, August 18, the front tyre of a black Seat Ibiza car parked on Betts Avenue was punctured with something like a screwdriver.

At 2.25pm on Thursday, August 15, there was a report of off-road dirt bikes being ridden in the Dob Park nature reserve off Washdyke Lane, one just missing a dog walker and the caller was also concerned for the safety of horse riders in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 10.48pm on Friday, August 16, there was a report of teenagers kicking the front door of a property on Kenbrook Road – this has been happening at various times of the day over the past three weeks although no damage has been caused other than footmarks.

At 7.55pm on Tuesday, August 20 in Central Avenue, three young white girls, all aged 16 or under and all wearing, creamy white hoodies and black leggings were being abusive to passers by before moving off down Yorke Street towards the town centre.

At 7.15pm on Wednesday, August 21, there was a report of two boys, both aged 14 or 15, one in a grey tracksuit, the second dark tracksuit, using big sticks to hit out at fences and windows of a house on Polperro Way.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email Ashfield Police at [email protected].

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.