Hucknall: Two men arrested after off-licence robbery

Two men have been arrested for robbery after an off-licence was targeted in Hucknall.

By John Smith
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 2:21pm

The incident happened just after 6pm on Saturday, January 7, at a business in Watnall Road.

A man entered the store and approached the till with his hand in his pocket claiming that he had a knife.

He then pushed the shopkeeper and took cash from the till.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the robbery and drugs offences
A second suspect remained nearby the shop while the robbery took place.

Officers have reviewed CCTV footage and both men, aged 55 and 30, were subsequently tracked to an address and arrested.

A third man was also arrested for drug offences after police found him in possession of cannabis and a quantity of cash.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown said: “This was a nasty and distressing incident.

"A man has entered the store and has used force to get behind the counter and steal cash from the till.

“We have acted fast to locate the offenders and made two arrests.

"No one should have to go into work and experience this type of incident.”