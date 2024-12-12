Hucknall vandalism: Police appeal after car damaged by man with a hammer

Police in Hucknall are appealing for witnesses and information after a man with a hammer vandalised a car.

The incident happened around 5.45am on Saturday, December 7 in Levertons Place when a pink Suzuki car was damaged with a hammer by a male dressed in black clothing.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall recently.

Between 9.30pm on Friday, December 6 and 4.20am on Saturday, December 7, a silver Yamaha YBR 125 motorbike and a helmet were stolen Vine Terrace, but later recovered.

A car was vandalised with a hammer on Levertons Place in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Between 10am and 11.20am on Monday, December 9, a back Land Rover Discovery parked up on Dorey Way, was stolen while the owner was walking his dog.

At 12.46am on Tuesday, December 10, there was a report of two male, both aged approximately 12 years-old, throwing bricks at a car on Park Drive – the pair were detained by the car’s owner.

At 3.44pm on Sunday, December 8, there was a report of a group of five or six males, all aged between 18 and 21 years-old, who kicked open the entrance door to a block of flats on Goodall Crescent and were inside the communal area, smoking drugs and being very rowdy.

At 4.48pm on Monday, December 9, there was a report of a group of children, all aged around eight years-old, who were throwing apples at the windows of a house on Salterford Road, from the alleyway that leads to the footbridge over the Hucknall by-pass.

There was a second report, at 4.13pm on the following day, of four youngsters, all aged between 10 and 12 year-old, doing the same.

If you have any information relating to any of these incidents, if you or anyone you know witnessed one of them, you know who the person or persons responsible are, have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident, or have any CCTV footage that may be of help, please email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected].

Alternatively, you can contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.