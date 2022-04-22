At sometime before 10.35am on Thursday, April 14 in George Street, the windscreen of a red BMW car was smashed and a number of footprints were also found on the bonnet.

At 6.54pm on Monday, April 18, a brick was thrown through the rear window of a silver Toyota parked at the rear of the owner’s flat on High Street.

And between 6pm on Thursday, April 14 and 9am on Tuesday, April 19, the window of a charity shop on High Street, that was previously cracked, suffered further damage and will now need replacing.

Police are appealing for information after a spate of vandalism attacks in the town

Police are now appealing for witnesses to these three incidents and also further incidents of theft and vehicle crime in the town.

Between 5pm and 9.05pm on Sunday, April 17, in Thorn Grove, a grey Citroen C3 was driven off using a key which had been stolen from an unlocked house, although the car was later recovered.

At around 5.10pm on Monday, April 18, a mountain bike with a white frame and pink handgrips was stolen from outside the Peppers store on Watnall Road.

And between 7pm on Monday, April 18 and 11.40am on Tuesday, April 19, a van left unlocked on Bestwood Road, was entered and a battery box plus charger and six five-volt batteries, SDS drill, impact drill, grinder, spirit levels, battery powered saw and a circular saw were stolen.