Hucknall: Windows smashed on van and house in vandalism incidents in the town

Police are investigating after two separate vandalism incidents saw windows smashed on a van and house in Hucknall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first incident took place at 12.51am on Saturday, January 25 when a grey Renault van parked on Salterford Road had its window smashed by three young males.

Then at 4.20am on Monday, January 27, the front and back doors and windows were smashed on a property on St Mary’s Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for witnesses and information on these, and other, incidents reported to them recently.

Police are investigating vandalism incidents in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Between 11pm on Saturday, Januay 25 and 8.30am on Sunday, January 26 a house on Bencaunt Grove was entered through a front door – which may have been left unlocked – and items stolen included a pair of trainers and the front door keys.

In Market Place car park off Ogle Street the owner of a white Mitsubishi L200 disturbed a male searching the boot of his car which a had been prised open.

The offender, described at 5ft 8in, of slim to medium build and wearing a black coat with the hood up, made off on a pushbike towards the church, carrying a black Milwaukee box with red writing and a red nail gun on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some time between Friday, January 24 and 10am on Tuesday, January 28, two concrete lions were stolen from the side of a front door of a house in Holbeck Road.

At 4.57pm on Thursday, January 23 at the Arc Cinema on High Street, two white males, both aged 12-14 years-old, one in a black tracksuit, the second in a large black Puffer coat and black jogging bottoms, were in the foyer area, refusing to leave and being verbal with the staff.

The same males returned the following day at 1.32pm asking to use the toilets and on being told they were for customers only, again refused to leave.

At 6pm on Friday, January 24, around 10 youngsters, all aged between 11 and 17 years-old, were in the area behind Top Drinks on High Street, throwing pallets around

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 4.20pm on Saturday, January 25, there was a report of a mixed group of males and females, all aged between 11 and 18 years-old, throwing things at a shop window and running off and returning to do it again.

At 1.42pm on Saturday, January 25, there was a report of four males on off-road bikes riding around the Dorey Way area at speed.

At 12.12pm on Sunday, January 26 there was a report of three very noisy off-road bikes again being ridden around the Dorey Way area, one bike was neon orange, one was black and the third had white on it and one of the riders looked to be only around eight years-old.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents should email [email protected] or contact the police on 101.