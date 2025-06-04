Hucknall: Witness appeal after man slashed in face during assault

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a man sustained a slash wound to his face.

Officers attended Bakewell Lane, Hucknall, around 6.25pm on Tuesday (June 3), following reports of an assault.

A man in his thirties was found with a slash wound to his forehead – having reportedly been attacked with a knife.

His injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

He was reportedly attacked outside an address in Bakewell Lane by two men, who then fled from the scene.

Police investigating the assault have now called for anyone who saw what happened to share this information with them.

PC Jon Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrible assault that left a man with a nasty injury to his face.

“We are determined to get to the bottom of exactly what happened and track down whoever was responsible.

“As such, we’re appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any idea who might have been involved, to please share this immediately.

“Information can be reported directly to the police on 101, quoting incident 595 of 3 June 2025, while it can also be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”