Hucknall woman and Rainworth man appear in court after County Lines operation
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated County Lines team carried out a raid on a home in St Mary’s View, Hucknall, on Wednesday, May 29.
They seized a bag containing a large amount of suspected cocaine, as well as large quantities of cash and high-value items.
Investigations then led to a further search of a property in Dukes Meadow, Rainworth, later the same day when further drugs, cash and equipment associated with drug dealing were recovered.
Jaidean Thorne, aged 26, of St Mary’s View, Hucknall, and Jason Ramsden, of Dukes Meadow, Rainworth, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 31.
Thorne has also been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.
Ramsden was remanded in custody and Thorne was granted conditional bail until their next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 28 June 2024.
Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These proactive police raids and subsequent charges follow lengthy and complex investigations into the supply of drugs between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.
“Class A drugs continue to cause immeasurable harm in our communities and destroy lives, so our positive action to disrupt the illegal trade continues.”
County lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups (OCGs) use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.