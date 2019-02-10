Hucknall woman charged over Butler’s Hill distraction burglaries

A Hucknall woman has been charged with burglary, fraud and theft offences in relation two house burglaries in Bestwood Road, Hucknall, on January 28 2019.

Amy Hayes was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle in Sutton on Friday (February 8), on suspicion of drug offences.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Hayes, 32, of Goodall Crescent, Hucknall, is charged with two counts of burglary, one count of fraud by false representation and two counts of shop theft.

Hayes was released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (February 11, 2019).