Hucknall woman found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing boyfriend at party

A 21-year-old woman has been found guilty of manslaughter after she stabbed her boyfriend following a party at their Hucknall home.

Christopher Pearson, 39, had invited friends back to the home he shared with Demi Harris on February 18 of this year

Christopher Pearson, 39, died of stab wounds at Queens Medical Centre.

The court heard how he and Harris began to argue after he had pulled her into the hot tub fully clothed after she had been complaining about the noise.

The argument continued upstairs and Harris told the court how she had grabbed the knife that Pearson kept next to his bed, and out of fear that he would ‘beat her black and blue’ she ‘jabbed’ him.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 5.30am reporting that Pearson had been stabbed a number of times in the stomach. He was taken to QMC where he later died.

Harris was stopped by officers as she was making her way to her mum’s house soon after the ambulance arrived.

Harris, of Strathmore Close, Hucknall, was found not guilty of murder following a 16 day trial.

The jury returned a guilty verdict for manslaughter.

She has been bailed and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 7 for sentencing.