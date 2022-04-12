Hucknall woman gets suspended sentence for theft and fraud

A Hucknall woman has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to theft and fraud.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 3:32 pm

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard that on February 8, Jodie Dexter stole alcohol to the total of £144 from the Morrison’s supermarket in Bulwell and then committed fraud by producing a receipt from another store in an attempt to keep the stolen goods for herself.

Dexter, 41, of Portland Road, Hucknall, was jailed for six weeks – suspended for 12 months – and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

Dexter stole alcohol and tried to commit fraud at the Morrison's store in Bulwell. Photo: Google