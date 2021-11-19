Tanya Lee, 40, of St John’s Crescent, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates Court to assaulting a male police officer and a female detention officer at Mansfield Police Station on November 5 while both workers were carrying out their duties.

Lee was sentenced to six weeks in prison – suspended for 12 months – for both offences of assaulting an emergency worker, and ordered to undergo a 12-month supervision period and rehabilitation activity, as well as pay £100 compensation.