Hucknall woman handed six-week suspended sentence for assaults on police officer and detention officer
A Hucknall woman has been given a six-week suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer and a detention officer.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 1:00 pm
Tanya Lee, 40, of St John’s Crescent, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates Court to assaulting a male police officer and a female detention officer at Mansfield Police Station on November 5 while both workers were carrying out their duties.
Lee was sentenced to six weeks in prison – suspended for 12 months – for both offences of assaulting an emergency worker, and ordered to undergo a 12-month supervision period and rehabilitation activity, as well as pay £100 compensation.