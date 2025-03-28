Hucknall woman has phone stolen after being mugged by three young men

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was attacked and robbed in Hucknall.

The incident happened around 7.40am on Friday, March 21 in Holgate Walk off Abbots Drive.

Three young males, wearing balaclavas, pushed a female over as she left a property and stole her mobile work phone before making off on e-scooters.

Police are also appealing for information on other reported incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

A woman was mugged and had her phone stolen on Holgate Walk in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Between 7pm and 10pm on Thursday, March 20, a charcoal grey Carrera Vengeance mountain bike, chained to a bench opposite the Arc Cinema on High Street, was stolen.

Between 5pm and 6pm on Friday, March 21, a lime green Specialise Stumpjumper 2015 Carbon Evo Pro mountain bike, locked up outside the Hucknall Leisure Centre on Linby Road, was stolen – there was later a reported sighting of a male pushing the bike up Broomhill Road.

Some time between August 2024 and Wednesday, March 26, a white Swift Charisma 555 caravan was stolen from Top Wighay Farm, Linby.

Between 6pm on Wednesday, March 19 and 10am on Thursday, March 20 the glass was cracked in the door of a property on Cherry Avenue.

At 4.47pm on Saturday, March 22, six or seven teenagers were pushing B&M shopping trolleys into a flat door on High Street, as well as the front of the restaurant next door before heading off towards the Arc Cinema and Station Road.

At 5.34pm on Saturday, March 22, three youngsters, wearing masks and hoodies, refused to leave the Bestwood Store on Bestwood Road and when asked.

They were then joined by around 10 other teenagers , all aged 15 or 16 years-old, who shouted swear words at the store owner.

At 4.39pm on Sunday, March 23 there was a report of four males aged between 13 and 15 years-old, on the roof of Ladbrokes and the Post Office on High Street, followed by another report at 6.04pm of three males, again aged between 13 and 15-years-old, in black clothing on the same roof area.

At 7.06pm on Sunday, March 23, there was a report of a group of young males, mainly dressed in black, some in grey joggers, on the roof of Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email [email protected] or call 101.