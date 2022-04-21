Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Jessica Reeve put two jackets worth £199 into a large re-usable bag after her co-defendant de-tagged them in TK Maxx, on St Peter's Retail Park, Mansfield, on April 5.

Prosecutor Teresa Simms said that Reeve received a 12-month community order for shoplifting on March 26, after admitting thefts in October 2021, January and February.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said the offences in March were her first conviction and she deserved full credit for her guilty plea.

She said Reeve had "quite a distressing backstory" which included a difficult family life.

Following her mother’s death in 2020, she began a relationship which turned violent and “managed to get away with no belongings.”

Ms Pursglove described Reeve’s lifestyle as “chaotic”. After she began using drugs she lost her accommodation with the YMCA.

“She is now building bridges with her family that were burned some time ago,” Ms Pursglove told magistrates.

"She has not taken a back seat. She is trying to engage with the probation service.

“She is disappointed in herself for coming back before the court. She feels she has let herself down and others as well.”

Reeve, 20, of Storth Avenue, Hucknall, admitted the theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.