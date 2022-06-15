Hucknall woman lashed out at cops who were trying to stop her hurting herself, court hears

Police were concerned that Krista Mirfin would harm herself with glass at her home on Winifred Street, on May 27, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

She became irate and abusive and said 'she wanted to get away because everyone hated her,' he said.

Three officers were restraining her on the sofa when they removed her handcuffs to 'de-escalate the situation.'

The case was heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Mirfin, who had been struggling with her mental health all week, punched one officer in the hand and another in the shins, but no injuries were inflicted.

Mr Conboy said she has previous convictions for assaulting police officers, and received a community order with a mental health requirement, in November 2021.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said she ‘doesn't need to learn coping strategies,’ but ‘it's apparent from time to time she can't manage her emotions.’

“Sadly she got it in her mind that she couldn't get the help that she needs,” he said. “She took herself to a local bridge and wanted to end her life.

“The police intervened to help her. They knew she was in a bad place. I think they probably dealt with her as sensitively as possible.

“The assaults were minor and she had no intention to hurt the officers. Work will be done to help her deal with the police properly. She regrets deeply what has happened.”

Mirfin, aged 28, admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.