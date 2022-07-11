Hucknall woman left with nasty facial injuries after attack near town's Half Moon pub

The Dispatch understands this happened late on Saturday night (July 9) or into the early hours of Sunday (July 10) on the raised platform that houses the Flight of Fancy statue at the junction of South Street and High Street – and near the Half Moon pub.

On Sunday morning the area around where the offence took place was cordoned off with police tape with a police car stationed nearby as investigations were launched.

The Dispatch has spoken briefly with the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous at this stage but confirms she spent much of Sunday and today at hospital having treatment.

The attack happened near Hucknall's 'lemon squeezer' statue. Photo: Google

She suffered a swollen eye ball and separated eyelid and will have to undergo surgery.