Hucknall woman pleads guilty to assaulting two emergency workers

At Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, Tanya Lee, 40, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on November 11, 2020 and custody detention officer on March 6, 2021.

Lee, of Shortwood Avenue, Hucknall, also pleaded guilty to one count of causing criminal damage to a car on November 11, 2020, one charge of being drunk and disorderly and and one charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that was also racially aggravated towards a police officer, both at the Premier Inn on Loughborough Road in West Bridgford on February 24, 2021.

The case was heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google Earth

Lee also faced a charge of a community requirement of failing to comply with the terms of a suspended sentence order made by Nottingham Magistrates Court, namely failing to comply with instruction to attend planned telephone contact appointments on November 16, 2020 and November 23, 2020, which she denied.