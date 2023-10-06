Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlie Draycott, aged 24, of Carlingford Road, was stopped by police on Watnall Road in Nottingham last September and was found to be driving illegally.

Appearing before Nottingham magistrates on Tuesday, October 3, she pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance and was fined £430 plus £90 costs and a £212 victim surcharge, making the total fine for the offence £832.