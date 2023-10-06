Hucknall woman pleads guilty to driving without licence or insurance
A Hucknall woman has appeared in court charged with driving without a licence or insurance.
Charlie Draycott, aged 24, of Carlingford Road, was stopped by police on Watnall Road in Nottingham last September and was found to be driving illegally.
Appearing before Nottingham magistrates on Tuesday, October 3, she pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance and was fined £430 plus £90 costs and a £212 victim surcharge, making the total fine for the offence £832.
She also had her driving record endorsed with six points.