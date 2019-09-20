Huge cannabis grow seized by police at Bestwood property

Nottinghamshire Police have discovered a cannabis grow after responding to reports of a disturbance at a property in Bestwood Park.

Officers were called to an address on Franklin Close just before 9.30pm on September 19. The patio doors to a conservatory had been smashed.

Franklin Close, Bestwood Park.

After entering the property police found about 100 cannabis plants as well as cannabis growing equipment.

The plants and equipment were removed by Nottinghamshire Police’s cannabis dismantling team.

A 40-year-old man found inside the property was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply. He was subsequently released on conditional bail.

Our enquiries into the circumstances of the disturbance reported are ongoing, including conducting house-to-house enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Simon Carter said: "It appears the property has been specifically targeted due to the fact cannabis was being grown.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw the house being broken into at around 9.30pm on Wednesday or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area.

"If you have any information that could help us with our enquiries please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 921 of September 19, 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."