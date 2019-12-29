A huge funding boost set to support Nottinghamshire's Violence Reduction Unit has been welcomed by Nottinghamshire Police chief and Police and Crime Commissioner.

PCC Paddy Tipping and Chief Constable Craig Guildford have welcomed the Home Secretary’s, announcement on December 29, that 18 Police and Crime Commissioners will share an additional £35 million to continue funding specialist teams to tackle violent crime in their area.

Paddy Tipping with PCSO Keith Crowhurst.

Nottinghamshire will receive, subject to final Home Office approval of plans, a further £880,000 over the next two years.

Violence Reduction Units, such as the one set up in Nottinghamshire in September this year, bring together different organisations including police, local government, health, community leaders and other key partners to prevent serious violence by understanding its root causes.

Paddy Tipping, who is also Chair of the Board of the Violence Reduction Unit, VRU,for Nottinghamshire, said: “This means that we can embed and build on the projects already underway and support new initiatives designed to tackle serious violence. This funding will provide security for our ambitions for the future.

“From the outset I’ve made it clear that I believe that some people need support and challenge to overcome their problems. That is something in which we can all play a part and communities which take this responsibility seriously are those most likely to thrive.

“This will enable us to make a real, tangible, difference.”

Chief Constable Guildford added: “The VRU's public health approach continues to develop which this funding will help to support across our County."