Hundreds flock to Nottinghamshire's annual rural and wildlife crime showcase

Families, farmers and members of Nottinghamshire’s rural communities all turned up to support Nottinghamshire Police’s fourth rural showcase.

The Rural and Wildlife Crime Showcase took place at Rufford Abbey Country Park, Newark, on Saturday June 28.

Hundreds of visitors got an inside look at tools used to fight crime, including meeting police dogs Rooster and Nico, and seeing the force’s specialist off-road bikes.

Rural and wildlife crime officers were also available to speak to on the day, helping to build relationships with sometimes isolated rural communities and understand what problems they may be facing.

Juliet Webber, Nottinghamshire Police’s rural crime and wildlife partnerships manager, said: “This annual event continues to prove itself as a great way to build connections within the rural community and helped demonstrate the continuous hard work being done by the force and our partners.

“We always welcome an open dialogue with the public and this showcase gave them the perfect chance to not only chat to their local officers on the day, but to highlight the support that is available all year round.

“I would like to give a big thank you to all of our visitors, partners and Rufford Abbey Country Park who made this event such a great success, and we look forward to running the Rural and Wildlife Crime Showcase again in 2026.”

Partnership working is a key tool in targeting rural crime, as organisations including the RSPCA, Bransby Horses, Angling Trust, Via, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, and staff from the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office were all in attendance.