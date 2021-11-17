Hunt on for arsonists who set FIVE fires in Hucknall and Bestwood Village days after Wigwam Lane inferno

An investigation is under way and police are looking to speak to two men after officers received reports of the fires at an industrial estate in Wigwam Lane in Hucknall and, later, in Bestwood Village, in the early hours.

However, the incidents are not thought to be linked to the large fire at a construction haulage yard in Wigwam Lane on November 14, which is not believed to be suspicious, following an investigation.

Officers arrived at the scene at Wigwam Lane at around 1.30am on November 16 and found three vehicles had been set alight.

Police want to speak to two men in connection with a series of suspected arson attacks

The fire later spread into the yard surrounding the area causing further damage to vehicles and a building.

A further two fires were reported a short time later at different areas within the industrial estate where another four vehicles were found alight and a skip was found burning.

A number of officers quickly responded to the reports and with the help of the force’s drone team another fire was spotted in School Walk in Bestwood Village which was able to be extinguished quickly.

A further fire in Bestwood Village was also discovered that involved construction machinery.

Officers are now looking to track down two men who they believe may have information that will help them with their investigations.

Both men are believed to be aged between 20 and 30, with one man described as wearing a dark jacket, jogging bottoms and walking with a distinctive limp.

The second man was wearing a hooded gillet and grey jogging bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are trying to track down two men who we believe may be able to help us with our investigations into these suspected arson attacks.

“Thankfully no one was injured during these fires and with the quick work by officers and working alongside Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, the fires were extinguished without hurting anyone.

“We don’t believe that residents are under any threat but would like to reassure people that there will be an increased police presence as our enquires continue.

“But we would like to urge anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information to come forward to help us with our investigations.”

Tm Marston, watch manager at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s fire investigation team said: "A considerable amount of police and fire resources have been deployed as part of our joint investigations, including the use of our regional hydrocarbon detection dog and handler.

“The fire investigations have now been completed and have concluded that these fires were started deliberately.

"Our findings have been shared with our police colleagues to assist with the ongoing investigations.

“Deliberate fires can have a significant impact on businesses, homes, communities and the environment, even endangering life.

"Businesses and residents can help protect themselves from deliberate fires by making sure that combustible items and rubbish are not stored against buildings.

"We urge them to check their security precautions, such as the effectiveness and condition of perimeter fencing, gates, locks, CCTV and lighting, and to park vehicles in a secure location.”