Hunt on to find the Hucknall shoe thief after six pairs stolen from outside property

Police are appealing for information after six pairs of shoes were stolen from outside a property in Hucknall.

The incident happened at 2.16am on Monday, May 6 outside a property on Spring Street when the shoes, and some plants that had been left outside, were stolen.

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour recently reported in Hucknall.

At some point in the week before 2am on Sunday, May 5, the door to a room in a shared house in Albert Street was kicked in to gain entry and a TV, Sony Playstation 5, Nike tracksuit, Adidas trainers, crisps and chocolates were stolen.

Police are appealing for information to a number of Hucknall incidents. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

At 12.50pm on Friday, May 3, a male entered a lorry parked near Byron Carpets on Yorke Street and stole a Samsung Flip-4 phone.

At some time on Wednesday, May 1, a white iPhone 12, accidentally dropped on a driveway on Harker Close, was stolen.

Between 6.30pm and 8.35pm on Wednesday, May 8, the windscreen was smashed on a red Vauxhall Astra GTC, parked on the road outside the Liberal Club on West Street.

At 7.22pm on Wednesday, May 8 a front window was smashed at a property on Eden Close – two hooded males were seen walking away and turning into Polperro Way, one with a bat and the other with another object.

At 4.40pm on Friday, May 3, there was a report of a group of lads sat on the communal stairs at a block of flats in Goodall Crescent, making lots of noise, kicking the bannisters and smoking drugs.

Around 1.57pm on Monday, May 6 there was a report of three youngsters, all aged 12 or 13 years-old, on the roof of the Post Office building on High Street.

Anyone with any information about any of these incidents, who witnessed any of them or know someone who did, or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help identify those reponsible, is asked to email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]